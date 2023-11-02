About Numeraire

Numeraire Price Data

Numeraire (NMR) currently has a price of ¥2.3K and is up 1.15% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 332 with a market cap of ¥14.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.3M tokens out of a total supply of 10.8M tokens.

Numeraire (NMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency and blockchain project that provides a platform for data scientists to build predictive models. They can compete with each other and earn NMR tokens based on the accuracy of their models. Numeraire also ensures privacy and security by keeping models and predictions confidential. Moreover, NMR tokens are used to bet on the success of different models, fostering a competitive environment to enhance algorithms and predictions.