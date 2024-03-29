BENQI (QI) currently has a price of £0.021 and is down -1.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 480 with a market cap of £94.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.5B tokens out of a total supply of 7.2B tokens.

BENQI is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that offers a non-custodial liquidity market and a liquid staking protocol, developed on the Avalanche network. The platform enables users to lend and borrow digital assets, as well as earn interest on their holdings, facilitating flexible financial operations in the DeFi space.

