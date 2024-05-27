About MAGA

MAGA Price Data

MAGA (TRUMP) currently has a price of £11.066 and is down -3.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 145 with a market cap of £513.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £13.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 46.5M tokens out of a total supply of 46.5M tokens.

MAGA Movement on the Blockchain. A cryptocurrency donating to U.S. veterans and protecting children.