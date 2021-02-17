Frontier Price Data

Frontier (FRONT) currently has a price of £0.15 and is down -1.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1223 with a market cap of £13.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £204.41 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 90M tokens out of a total supply of 90M tokens.

Frontier is a chain-agnostic decentralized finance aggregator. The project aims to add DeFi support to several blockchains, including BandChain, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Harmony.

Frontier’s applications allow users to manage staking, DeFi positions, best-rate asset swapping, liquidity mining, and collateralized debt position creation and monitoring.