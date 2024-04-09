Onyxcoin (XCN) currently has a price of ¥2.43 and is down -8.30% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 149 with a market cap of ¥81.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥5.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 33.6B tokens out of a total supply of 48.4B tokens.
Onyx is a next-generation Layer 3 blockchain built on Arbitrum Orbit and Base Layer 2, designed for scalability, cost efficiency, and institutional adoption. It features modular rollups, ultra-low fees, high throughput, decentralized governance via Onyx DAO, and seamless multi-chain bridging.
