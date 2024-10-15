Dan Tapiero is the founder and CEO of 10T Holdings and 1RoundTable Partners, both of which are growth equity funds operating within the digital asset ecosystem. He has been involved in the crypto investment space, focusing on equity investments in mid-to-late-stage crypto companies rather than token investments. Tapiero is known for his bullish outlook on the future growth of the digital asset industry and has been actively raising funds to invest in this space.

Tapiero's background spans several decades in global macro investing and asset management. His career in finance began with roles at well-established institutions, including Tiger Management, where he worked under Julian Robertson, and later at Duquesne Capital Management with Stanley Druckenmiller.

Tapiero has a strong understanding of macroeconomic trends, which he applies to his analyses and investment strategies in the digital asset space. His involvement in the industry extends to providing insights on the potential impacts of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency on global financial systems. Through 10T Holdings, Tapiero contributes to the growth and development of companies that are integral to the digital asset sector, focusing on those with substantial market potential and robust business models.