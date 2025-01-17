Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

GMCI Solana Memes

Category: ecosystem

GMCI Solana Memes

Last updated: 02:44:12 UTC 51.26
–1.89 (–3.56%)
GMSOLMEME
  • # Assets Included 12
  • Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
  • Top 3 Assets by Weight BONK, TRUMP, FARTCOIN
  • 7 Day
    -8.48%
  • 1 Month
    -19.44%
  • YTD
    -71.57%
  • All-Time % Change
    Since Nov 24, 2023
    85.19%

About GMCI Solana Memes

The “GMCI Solana Memes” contains the leading meme coins on Solana by market capitalization, capturing the unique essence and humor intrinsic to crypto culture and web3 communities. It focuses on meme coins that have not only captured the imagination of the digital world but have also demonstrated significant community engagement and market presence.

Including assets that stand out for their viral appeal and societal impact within the crypto ecosystem, the “GMCI Solana Memes” offers a distinctive insight into the more playful yet influential side of blockchain technology. As meme coins continue to shape the narrative and engagement within the crypto space, “GMCI Solana Memes” acts as an essential indicator of their evolving role and potential, serving as a valuable resource for investors interested in the cultural phenomena shaping the future of finance and blockchain communities.

GMCI Solana Memes Methodology

GMCI Solana Memes INDEX COMPOSITION

Heatmap

List

> +6%
1-Day Change
< -6%

GMCI Solana Memes RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

GMCI Solana Memes index launch

The GMCI Solana Memes index is set to launch at 2 P.M. UTC on Friday, January 17.

Read more on www.gmci.co January 17, 2025, 11:07AM UTC

Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC

From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.

Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
