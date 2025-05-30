Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) USD Price

pengu Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$681.7M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
62.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$111.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.068
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$832.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
76.7B

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Price Data

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) currently has a price of $0.011 and is down -12.93% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 132 with a market cap of $681.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $111.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 62.9B tokens out of a total supply of 76.7B tokens.

PENGU is the official coin of Pudgy Penguins.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

