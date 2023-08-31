About Beldex

Beldex Price Data

Beldex (BDX) currently has a price of $0.042 and is down -7.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 172 with a market cap of $249.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.9B tokens out of a total supply of 9.9B tokens.

Beldex (BDX) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that enables secure and private transactions through its decentralized platform. It utilizes the CryptoNight hashing algorithm for efficient mining and ensures the security and immutability of transactions on its blockchain. Beldex offers a user-friendly interface, fast transaction confirmation times, and features like encrypted wallets and tor integration to safeguard user data. Overall, Beldex aims to differentiate itself as a secure and private option for cryptocurrency transactions.