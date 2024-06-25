What is the Telegram game Dotcoin and how do you play it?

Dotcoin is a Telegram-based game where players “tap to earn,” and is a mini-game playable within the Telegram app similar to others like Yescoin and W-coin.

Dotcoin’s interface is relatively simple and features a single “dot” in the middle of the screen which players tap to accumulate the in-game currency called Dotcoin. At a future date, Dotcoin will be exchanged for a token on the TON blockchain.

How can users get started with Dotcoin?

Those seeking to begin playing can simply click the link to Dotcoin’s Telegram bot. From here, players can explore the game’s documentation, join the game’s Telegram community or click “Let’s go” to start the game.

Once the game starts, players will see the game’s home screen. The home screen features the central dot, which players can tap to earn rewards.

How can players boost their rewards?

On the bottom of Dotcoin’s main screen is a small menu of options for players to explore, many of which offer methods to accumulate additional bonuses and increase the rate of Dotcoin accumulation through tapping.

The “Portfolio” button is on the bottom left. Here, players can view their regards, connect their TON -0.68% wallet, and potentially earn TON. According to Dotcoin’s documentation, each day 20 players are selected to receive 0.5 TON.

The next button on the main screen menu is “Friends.” By clicking the “Invite a friend” button, players will be given a reference link to invite others into the game. Players receive 1500 Dotcoin for inviting Telegram users and 30,000 for inviting Telegram Premium users.

Players can find a variety of tasks to complete under the “Earn” section of the game’s main screen to earn bonuses. Some tasks include following Dotcoin’s X page, joining other Telegram-based games like Yescoin, or benchmark bonuses for onboarding 5, 10, and 100 friends to the game.

Under the “Boosts” section, players can reinvest their accumulated Dotcoins to increase the number of daily attempts available to them, or invest in “Multitap,” which increases the number of Dotcoin received per tap. Players can also view ads to increase the number of daily tapping attempts available to them.

Players can also create and join clans, though the documentation is unclear about what advantages a clan membership offers.

How is Dotcoin different from other “tap-to-earn” games?

While Dotcoin bears many similarities to other games in the tap-to-earn genre, there are a few unique mechanics, including the main tapping mechanic.

On the main game screen, rings surround the central dot, almost resembling a planet. The central dot expands as players tap rapidly, and once it reaches the surrounding rings, the rewards per tap increase per ring. The attempt will reset after 25 seconds, with the object being to get as many rewards as possible beforehand. Players have a limited number of daily attempts.

The “Boosts” section of the main menu also features a Dotcoin minigame, which gives players the chance to double their coins by playing. Dotcoin writes in its documentation that this could allow new users to catch up to those who’ve already been in the game for some time.

When did Dotcoin launch?

Dotcoin was launched on March 16 and has grown rapidly as hype around Telegram games exploded since the successful launch of Notcoin. On April 2, Dotcoin announced they had reached over 1 million users. By May 19, Dotcoin had reported 4 million players and surpassed 5 million only three days later. Dotcoin has most recently reported over 15 million users; however, many of these Telegram games face questions regarding the number of bots boosting these numbers.