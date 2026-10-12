Binance launches AI trading tool after 150,000-user beta

Binance said Monday that it has rolled out its Binance AI personalized trading interface to all global English-language users.

The free AI-powered suite uses generative UI to tailor market information, portfolio tracking, and trading tools to users' interests and experience levels. Support for additional languages is still rolling out.

About 150,000 users tested the product during a beta that began Sept. 7, a spokesperson told The Block.

Features include AI-generated portfolio performance summaries, analysis of top-moving assets, voice alerts and on-demand market briefings in text or audio. Binance AI was demoed in a livestream last week alongside the upcoming Binance AI Pro.

"Markets are becoming more complex, but the tools to understand them should become easier to use," Binance VP of Product Jeff Li said in a statement. The interface aims to make market information more accessible to users, whether they are learning to trade or managing more advanced positions.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng described the product as part of the company's effort to make financial information more accessible in an Oct. 5 announcement.

"Finance has always been built for the people who already understand it," Teng said. "Blockchain is giving everyone access to markets; AI gives everyone the knowledge to navigate them."

In April, Teng discussed with The Block the company's broader super-app strategy, including how it planned to use artificial intelligence.