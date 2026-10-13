Binance to shut down mining pool, cloud mining and related services

Binance will discontinue its mining pool and related services on Nov. 10 at 7 a.m. UTC as part of an ongoing review of its product suite, the exchange said on Tuesday.

The closure covers Binance Pool, Pool Savings, Cloud Mining, and Transaction Accelerator. Features including Telegram hashrate alerts, email notifications, and mining pool API services, as well as Stratum URLs and endpoints, will also be disabled concurrently, according to a notice.

Hashrate submissions and mining shares submitted after that time will no longer be accepted, processed, or credited. Product entry points will close, and no new rewards, yield, or service benefits will accrue, Binance said.

The exchange urged users to redirect their mining equipment to another pool before the deadline and redeem or unsubscribe from active Pool Savings positions. Eligible outstanding rewards, refunds, and settlements will be processed under the applicable product terms, subject to account status, compliance checks, and other requirements.

"The Binance Pool pages will remain accessible for 14 days, until 2026-11-24 07:00 (UTC) for viewing of historical data, account records, and payout status, where available, after which they will be permanently inaccessible," the exchange said.

The sunsetting of the legacy mining unit comes as Binance adds products beyond its native cryptocurrency exchange business, including traditional finance-linked derivatives.

Last month, the exchange announced plans to offer physically settled options on more than 1,000 U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds through Nest Trading, its Abu Dhabi Global Market-regulated broker-dealer. The exchange said trading volume for its traditional finance perpetual futures reached $433.4 billion in August, up from $29.5 billion in January.

Binance also rolled out its AI-powered trading interface to global English-language users on Monday, following a beta test involving about 150,000 users.