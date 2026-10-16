Capital B posts wider H1 net loss of $78 million on bitcoin impairment charge

French bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) treasury firm Capital B reported a wider net loss for the first half of this year, mainly driven by an additional bitcoin impairment charge, as the company continued to expand its crypto reserves.

The firm posted a net loss of €69.5 million ($78.1 million) for the first six months of this year, compared to a €1.9 million ($2.1 million) net loss in the same period last year, according to its half-year results released Thursday.

The report attributed roughly €67.5 million ($75.9 million) of the loss to an additional bitcoin impairment charge based on bitcoin's price as of June 30, which the company said had no cash impact.

Meanwhile, its revenue rose 3.5% year-on-year to €5.8 million ($6.5 million), compared with €5.6 million for the first half of 2025.

Bitcoin holdings grow

The bitcoin treasury company continued to focus on accumulating the world's largest cryptocurrency.

As of Sept. 30, its strategic bitcoin reserve grew to 3,538 BTC, up 25.3% from 2,823 BTC in January. The company reported a total acquisition cost of €310.6 million ($349.4 million), averaging €87,805 ($98,768) per bitcoin.

Capital B also reported a BTC yield of 2.2% for the first nine months of this year, a metric that measures the percentage change in bitcoin holdings per fully diluted share.

To support its bitcoin treasury strategy, the company announced capital raises totaling €27.5 million ($30.9 million) during the first half of this year, followed by another €31.7 million ($35.6 million) between July 1 and Oct. 15, according to the report.

Formerly known as The Blockchain Group, Capital B rebranded in July 2025 to focus on its bitcoin treasury strategy.

In September, the company acquired 376 BTC for €25.3 million ($28.4 million), marking its largest bitcoin purchase of the year. The bitcoin acquisition was funded through recent capital raises, including investments from Blockstream CEO Adam Back.