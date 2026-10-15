Multiliquid, a settlement platform for tokenized assets, raises $8 million

Uniform Labs, the developer of the tokenized asset settlement platform Multiliquid, has raised $8 million across pre-seed and seed funding rounds.

The latest seed round was led by Polychain, with participation from Strobe Ventures, CMT Digital, Metalayer Ventures, Generative Ventures, and Circle Ventures, Multiliquid said Thursday. The pre-seed round was raised between May and June 2025, followed by its seed round between April and June 2026, Multiliquid founder and CEO Will Beeson told The Block.

He declined to disclose how the $8 million was split between the two rounds. As for the structure, Beeson said the pre-seed was raised through a simple agreement for future equity, or SAFE, while the seed was a priced equity round. He declined to disclose the valuation.

Multiliquid has not constituted a board, Beeson said when asked whether investors received board, observer or advisory positions.

How Multiliquid works

Founded last year, Multiliquid lets institutions convert tokenized assets into stablecoins, or vice versa, in a single atomic transaction. The platform is live on Ethereum and Solana.

Tokenized assets live onchain but can still have subscription and redemption processes that take several days, Beeson said. This prevents institutions from moving money immediately when they need to rebalance reserves, meet margin calls, or change investment strategies, he noted.

"Tokenization puts real-world assets onchain, but onchain is not the same as real-time or liquid," Beeson said. "Today's market suffers from multi-day redemption lags, fragmented liquidity, and prohibitive exit friction, all of which Multiliquid eliminates by providing instant, continuous, net asset value-based conversions between tokenized assets and stablecoins."

Asked about Multiliquid's competitive edge, Beeson said automated market makers can cause price slippage, while traditional over-the-counter desks usually involve manual execution and settlement delays. Multiliquid instead automates conversions at NAV and settles both sides together on Ethereum or Solana, he added.

Beeson said the platform is meant for active treasury and collateral management rather than only cashing out of tokenized investments into stablecoins.

"Institutions need the flexibility to rebalance reserves, meet intraday margin calls, and switch yield strategies across venues 24/7 without being locked behind issuer-specific redemption windows or siloed ecosystems," he said. "Without instant flows, you're just replicating TradFi [traditional finance]. When flows are instant, you get internet-native capital markets."

Multiliquid supports tokenized assets from asset managers including Wellington Management, VanEck, Janus Henderson and Fasanara, as well as stablecoins including USDC, the startup said.

Its target clients include asset issuers, institutional treasuries, decentralized finance lending protocols and market makers, Beeson said.

He added that Multiliquid is working with its strategic investors and adding integrations with tokenized asset issuers and secondary trading venues, but did not name any customers or new integrations.

Compliance and business model

Beeson said Multiliquid is non-custodial and integrates natively with permissioned token standards, "enforcing transfer restrictions, identity verification, and issuer-defined compliance rules directly at the settlement layer."

The platform is already handling initial pilot transactions and is adding liquidity providers during the fourth quarter, according to Beeson. He did not provide figures for transaction volume, assets settled, users or institutional clients.

Multiliquid makes money by charging basis-point fees on completed conversions, he said. Asked if the platform plans to launch its own token, Beeson said, "Not at this time."

Multiliquid will use the funding to expand protocol engineering, add liquidity and trading venue partners, and integrate more tokenized cash and Treasury products across Ethereum Virtual Machine networks and Solana, Beeson said.

Multiliquid currently has five employees and is hiring protocol engineers and institutional business development staff through early 2027, Beeson said.

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