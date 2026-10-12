StoneX raises Securitize price target 50% as tokenized stock platform opens new revenue stream

StoneX raised its price target for Securitize to $18 from $12 on Monday, on the basis that the company's new tokenized stock trading platform will unlock a major new revenue stream.

Analyst Mark Palmer kept his Buy rating on SECZ following last Thursday's launch of Securitize Stocks. Shares plunged 10% on Monday morning, putting the new target roughly 45% above current prices.

"While SECZ shares rallied last week following the announcement of the launch of Securitize Stocks, we believe the stock is still being valued as a tokenization vendor even after it has evolved into a market operator," Palmer wrote.

During Securitize's second-quarter earnings call in August, management said most of its tokenization revenue came from integration fees, meaning little of its $5.3 billion in transaction volumes in the quarter was being monetized, according to StoneX.

But the launch of Securitize Stocks could change that, with the company now being able to earn fees from transactions and servicing, including potential revenue from collateral later down the line.

Last week's launch brought stocks including Apple, Nvidia and Tesla onto Solana, with transactions settling in USDC. The stocks are backed one-for-one by underlying shares and give holders dividend and shareholder rights.

StoneX is projecting revenue of nearly $120 million in 2027, growing to almost $200 million in 2028, estimating roughly 65% annual growth. Palmer's $18 target implies a 14.5-times enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple to get to the 2028 forecast.