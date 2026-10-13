Bitcoin whale moves $378 million in BTC after six years of dormancy: onchain data

A bitcoin whale has awakened and moved $377.6 million worth of BTC after remaining dormant for over six years.

According to Lookonchain, citing Arkham data, the OG wallet "18Vm…VpQ9x" transferred roughly 4,582 BTC to five addresses on Monday. The funds remain in the recipient addresses. The wallet originally received 4,582 BTC in March 2020, when the holdings were worth about $40.8 million.

Last week, another bitcoin whale "bc1q…nhj0" also transferred 4,500 BTC ($375.7 million) to an address after more than four years of inactivity.

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.4% over the past 24 hours to $83,245 as of 11:50 p.m. ET Monday after briefly dropping to a local low of around $81,220 earlier in the evening, according to The Block's BTC price page.

"Ultimately, the recent drop doesn't invalidate having marked a bottom or the potential bull run crypto investors might be in; it just suggests some recalibration and maybe the formation of a new support zone," said Justin d'Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital.

Meanwhile, QCP Capital said last week that it forecasts bitcoin will trade between $80,000 and $90,000 in its base case scenario for the fourth quarter.