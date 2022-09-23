Metaverse infrastructure developer Hadean raised $30 million in Series A funding with participation from Epic Games, creator of the hit game Fortnite.

European investment firm Molten Ventures led the round, with 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First and InQTel also providing support, Hadean said in a press release.

Hadean builds out virtual worlds, and will use the funding to continue building out secure, interoperable and scalable metaverse infrastructure.

“Hadean’s computing power will provide the infrastructure that’s needed as we work to create a scalable metaverse,” said Marc Petit, vice president of Epic’s Unreal Engine Ecosystem. “The company’s technology complements Epic’s Unreal Engine by enabling massive amounts of concurrent users and unlocking new tools for creators and developers.”

Unreal Engine is a photorealistic 3D creation tool that can be used for gaming, film, simulations and more. It is this engine that powers the hit video game Fortnite, which has more than 80 million monthly active users and 3 million users online at any given time, reports GamesRadar.

Hadean inked other deals with video game giants, such as Sony and the firm behind Minecraft, the company said.