Tezos activates Kathmandu protocol upgrade on its mainnet

Layer 1 blockchain Tezos activated an upgrade called Kathmandu, adding new scaling capabilities.

The Kathmandu upgrade went live on the Tezos proof-of-stake mainnet at block 2,736,129 on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET, according to the Tezos team.

This was the 11th upgrade for Tezos since its inception in 2018, and one that promises potential scalability improvements.

According to the upgrade’s formal proposal, it has added the potential to support off-chain computation via Layer 2 solutions like optimistic roll-ups, and streamlined the block validation process for better transactional throughput. Furthermore, the contributors said that Kathmandu introduced a permanent testnet for experimenting with new features, and improved randomness in how the mainnet picks delegates for enhanced security, among other protocol improvements.

Kathmandu was proposed in July by Tezos contributors and development firms Nomadic Labs, Marigold, TriliTech, Oxhead Alpha, Tarides, DaiLambda and Functori & Tweag. It was later approved by the community through an on-chain governance process.