Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, September 26

Most bitcoin mining companies saw their stocks fall on Monday, although many of them also trended upwards.

Bitcoin was trading at around $19,000 during market close, according to data from TradingView.

SAI.TECH's stock fell 27.73%, followed by Mawson Infrastructure Group (-18.07%) and BIT Mining (-7.72%).

On the opposite end, Riot's stock rose 5.85%, followed by Argo (+5.18% on the London Stock Exchange) and Northern Data (+4.30%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Sept. 26: