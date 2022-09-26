Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, September 26

Most bitcoin mining companies saw their stocks fall on Monday, although many of them also trended upwards.
Bitcoin was trading at around $19,000 during market close, according to data from TradingView.
SAI.TECH's stock fell 27.73%, followed by Mawson Infrastructure Group (-18.07%) and BIT Mining (-7.72%).
On the opposite end, Riot's stock rose 5.85%, followed by Argo (+5.18% on the London Stock Exchange) and Northern Data (+4.30%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Sept. 26:
