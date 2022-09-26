Bitcoin • September 26, 2022, 4:36PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, September 26

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Monday.
  • SAI.TECH, Mawson Infrastructure Group and BIT Mining were among the most poorly performing stocks.

Most bitcoin mining companies saw their stocks fall on Monday, although many of them also trended upwards.

Bitcoin was trading at around $19,000 during market close, according to data from TradingView.

SAI.TECH's stock fell 27.73%, followed by Mawson Infrastructure Group (-18.07%) and BIT Mining (-7.72%).

On the opposite end, Riot's stock rose 5.85%, followed by Argo (+5.18% on the London Stock Exchange) and Northern Data (+4.30%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Sept. 26:


