Crypto games are moving away from play-to-earn to build robust digital economies

Episode 92 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Sky Mavis Co-Founder and Growth Lead Jeff Zirlin.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.





Last year, Sky Mavis’ Axie Infinity inspired an entire genre of ‘play-to-earn’ crypto games.

In recent months however, the volume of in-game NFT sales has been in decline as data from The Block shows:

In this episode of The Scoop, Sky Mavis Co-Founder and Growth Lead Jeff Zirlin explains why he believes the core Axie community is stronger than ever, and how Axie Infinity’s in-game economy will become less reliant on speculative activity.

According to Zirlin, the key to developing Axie’s in-game economy “away from play-to-earn to something that's more play-and-own,” is to give people reasons to invest in the game for purposes other than pure speculation:

“We need to have emotional spending within these digital economies — people need to be spending for emotions that can be linked to the seven sins like wrath and greed, sloth… it can't it can't be everyone just coming in and expecting to get a free lunch.”

Although Axie’s NFT trading volume is down from last year’s highs, Zirlin points out that the current levels are still significantly higher than they were before the bull market mania of last year:

“People poured into Axie because it was the main thing that was working and the best product on the market. Now we're seeing a return to reality, but we're still at a much higher zone of adoption than we were prior to all the madness.”

During this episode, Chaparro and Zirlin also discuss:

How Axie Infinity is impacting the world of esports

Why Axie’s in-game economy is similar to emerging market countries

What new game mechanics are being introduced to develop user behavior

