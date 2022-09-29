Bittrex, BitGo, six others sign on to crypto market integrity pledge

Eight more firms have signed on to a crypto market integrity pledge that hopes to promote the industry's efforts at self-regulation.

The news comes from the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition, or CMIC, which features membership centered on a two-page pledge to support transparency and fight market manipulation. The most notable firms in the new cohort are crypto exchange Bittrex and crypto security firm BitGo. They join founding members like Coinbase, Circle and BitMex.

Launched in February, the CMIC has grown to 38 signatories. It is one of a growing number of initiatives focused on self-regulation among crypto market firms. Another notable player is the FTX-backed Association for Digital Asset Markets.

To date, the CMIC has no public mechanism for determining violations of its core pledge by members.