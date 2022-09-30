Markets • September 30, 2022, 8:50AM EDT

Bitcoin whipsaws, heads toward $19,000 as U.S. PCE inflation data comes in hot

The Block

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin was trading around $19,300 today following worse-than-expected PCE results.
  • Core PCE came in at 0.6% month-on-month.
  • This measures the prices people living in the U.S. pay for goods and services.

Bitcoin traded down following consumer spending data in the U.S.

Core personal consumer expenditures (PCE) month-on-month was 0.6%, above estimates of 0.5%, and meanwhile the annual change in PCE was 6.2% in August, higher than estimates of 6%. Bitcoin was trading at $19,301, down 1.2% in the past hour, according to data via Coinbase. 

The PCE index is a measure of the price people living in the U.S. pay for goods and services, or those buying on behalf of others. The index is typically used as a means of capturing inflation, or deflation, across a range of consumer goods.

It can also reflect changes in consumer behavior, giving a more comprehensive overview of the inflation picture than the consumer price index (CPI). 

source: bea.gov


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Adam Morgan is The Block's markets reporter. He has been based in London for the past year, initially freelancing and working for a start-up there before beginning a fellowship at Business Insider. He Tweets @AdamMcMarkets

More by Adam Morgan McCarthy