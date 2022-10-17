MiamiWeb3 Summit unveils US Senator, Coinbase, Microsoft, Milken Institute among speakers

MiamiWeb3 is the only event focusing on the institutional and policy aspects of Web3, blockchain and crypto ecosystems. The organizers, which include the City of Miami, Atlas, a pioneering Web3 infrastructure provider, and its parent company CTH Group, are putting together an unprecedented gathering of thought leaders and impactful voices at the crypto-focused summit for an intense exploration of Web3 trends across the economy, business, and society.

MiamiWeb3 has thus far unveiled select speakers highlighting the event's institutional focus, including heaver-hitters such as:

Mayor Francis Suarez , Mayor of Miami

Senator Cynthia Lummis , U.S. Senator of Wyoming

Harry Shum , Emeritus Researcher, Microsoft Research

Anthony Bassili , Head of Asset Allocators, Coinbase Institutional

Nicole Valentine , FinTech Director, Center for Financial Markets, Milken Institute

Erick Gavin , Executive Director, Venture Miami

Joel Edgerton , Head of Americas, Ledger

Benedict Cooney , Deputy Executive Director, Technology and Public Policy, Tony Blair Institute

Gavin Qu , Partner & CEO, 8BTC & DeFiDAONews

For the full speaker list, visit MiamiWeb3 Speakers

More speakers and the full agenda are expected to be announced in the coming weeks for the three-day in-person event that is expected to attract more than 1,000 delegates from across the globe.

With MiamiWeb3, Atlas and CTH Group are creating a platform where trends and pressing topics concerning Web3 can be discussed, with globally relevant participation to drive meaningful outcomes: from building out the ecosystem across all verticals to unleashing Web3’s full potential with new business models to contributing to a better foundation for fair, equitable, and clean growth for the world.

CTH Group is a leading blockchain infrastructure, venture capital investment, and digital asset management company whose notable investments include Binance.US, Chainlink, Coinbase, and Polkadot. As one of the world’s leading and fastest growing Web3 infrastructure companies, Atlas manages data centers worldwide, running nodes for over 100 protocols. Together they combine technical and financial infrastructure while investing ahead of trends before they manifest. At MiamiWeb3, they will be bringing together thought leaders of the Web3 ecosystem and global policy to discuss "going beyond crypto to embrace Web3".

This post is commissioned by CTH Group and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.