Ozzy Osbourne, Soulja Boy to join Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival

Ozzy Osbourne, Soulja Boy and Dylan Francis are among the artists who will play at Decentraland's second Metaverse Music Festival.

Slated for November 10-13, over 100 global artists are taking part in the event, according to an announcement on Monday. Among them are Universal Music France’s Vladimir Cauchemar, Chinese idol group SNH48, CryptoPunk Rapper Spottie WiFi and Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko.

The metaverse platform said it is doubling down on music in the metaverse this year and, alongside other new experiences, will showcase some of the latest technology.

“New motion capture technology will also be demonstrated on this global stage from Move.ai which enables motion capture with no suits and Kinetix.tech that aims to empower creators to make emote NFTs using only a phone camera,” it said.

The inaugural event in 2021 claimed over 50,000 unique attendees over its four-day run, but Decentraland has found itself faced with questions about how many people use its platform. Earlier this month, data aggregator DappRadar showed the metaverse had just 38 active users in one 24-hour period based on interactions with its smart contracts.

Decentraland disputed the numbers and claimed just under 56,000 monthly active users for September, an average of 1,890 per day. DappRadar has since agreed to update how it calculates users on the platform but its number still don't match Decentraland's claims. It now reports 657 users over the last 24 hour period.

Either way, these numbers still pale in comparison to non-blockchain metaverses, which also regularly host concerts. Ariana Grande’s virtual concert on Fortnite drew 78 million players in August last year, while Lil Was X’s Roblox show garnered 33 million views.