Aptos perpetual trading to go live on Binance, OKX within an hour of spot

Crypto exchanges Binance and OKX will launch perpetual trading of the newly launched Aptos coin almost immediately after adding spot trading.

Binance is listing spot trading at 1 am UTC on Oct. 19, before adding perpetual contracts an hour later. OKX is adding spot trading on Oct. 18, once it meets set conditions, and then adding perpetual swaps at 1.20 am on Oct. 19.

FTX has said it will list spot trading for Aptos but hasn't announced any perpetual trading. FTX is one of Aptos' biggest investors.

Perpetual trading allows traders to bet on the future price direction of the coin, whether that's up or down. Binance's offering will allow traders to use up to 25X leverage. OKX will offer up to 75X leverage.

Aptos' mainnet went live on Oct. 12 but was only announced on Oct. 17. Earlier today, the Aptos Foundation released a summary for its tokenomics, focusing on its distribution to the community, core contributors and investors.