Audius, a decentralized music firm with Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and other music giants as investors, has acquired the virtual music experience platform SoundStage.

Audius intends to bolster its presence in the metaverse by providing virtual concerts through this acquisition.

“For the first time, Audius artists will be able to offer an interactive live music experience to their fans, further cementing Audius as the best place for creators to aggregate and serve their fanbases,” Audius CEO and co-founder Roneil Rumburg told The Block. “Soundstage.fm is an exciting addition to the suite of tools Audius offers for artists to create new and different experiences for their fans.”

Audius raised over $5 million in funding from notable music industry giants such as Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers, Nas, Jason Derulo and Sony Music’s former CEO Martin Mandier in September of 2021, as The Block previously reported.