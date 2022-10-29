Dogecoin rallies after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Dogecoin was up 51.9% percent on Saturday afternoon, after billionaire and dogecoin fan Elon Musk finalized his Twitter takeover.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.128303 on Saturday afternoon, according to CoinGecko. The memecoin’s value has surged over the last four days, when Musk’s long-awaited acquisition became official.
Musk has called dogecoin “the people's crypto” and floated allowing users to pay in dogecoin for premium Twitter features.
The memecoin has seen a 116.7% price increase in the last week, and was ranked as the eighth largest cryptocurrency on CoinGecko’s platform.
