Dogecoin rallies after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Dogecoin was up 51.9% percent on Saturday afternoon, after billionaire and dogecoin fan Elon Musk finalized his Twitter takeover.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.128303 on Saturday afternoon, according to CoinGecko. The memecoin’s value has surged over the last four days, when Musk’s long-awaited acquisition became official.

Musk has called dogecoin “the people's crypto” and floated allowing users to pay in dogecoin for premium Twitter features.

The memecoin has seen a 116.7% price increase in the last week, and was ranked as the eighth largest cryptocurrency on CoinGecko’s platform.