Revolut chat function will integrate NFT profile pics, CEO Storonsky says

Revolut's new instant messaging feature, which launched yesterday in the UK and the European Economic Area, will integrate NFT profile pictures, CEO Nik Storonsky said in an interview with The Block at Web Summit in Lisbon.

The new messaging tool, which allows users to chat as well as share gifs and stickers while sending and requesting funds, marks the next step in Revolut's mission to establish itself as a super-app. The chat function emulates the likes of WeChat and AliPay, which are popular in Asia.

The messaging function was built with end-to-end encryption and is embedded in the 'transfer' section of the Revolut app. Customers will need to have the 8.72 update or later for their Revolut app on iOS or Android to use it.

Storonsky's comments come ahead of the launch of Revcoin, which he said is slated for "early next year." The long-rumored native token will function in a similar way to airline Air Miles programs, where users earn rewards based on how often they use the service, as previously reported by The Block. It will be tradable on exchanges.

Users will be rewarded with cashback in Revcoin, and receive higher interest rates on it, Storonsky added.

Revolut is also developing a non-custodial DeFi wallet which will operate as a standalone app.