Here are the three biggest stories in crypto to look out for this coming week

November kicked off with a flurry of crypto earnings last week and another hawkish Fed news conference. Here's whats on the docket for the coming week:

Web Summit kicked off in Lisbon last week with a host of crypto-focused events and speakers; this week, Portugal's capital is the venue for Solana's Breakpoint. Elsewhere, crypto-related earnings continue and U.S. inflation data for October will be released on Thursday.

Watch for news from Breakpoint

Solana's Breakpoint conference continues in Lisbon this week. It began on Friday and will run through Monday.

The event features panels and talks from a host of developers and founders working in the Solana ecosystem. Jump Crypto's Kanav Kariya joins Igor Ddruzhinin of P2P and Wormhole engineer Csongar Kiss on Monday to debate multi-chain vs. cross-chain.

Crypto Earnings

Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Block all shared third-quarter earnings last week, and more crypto-related firms are scheduled for this week.

On Tuesday Marathon Digital shares its earnings after the close. Galaxy Digital delivers its results pre-market on Wednesday with Roblox also coming in then. On Thursday, Hut 8 and Bakkt will share their third-quarter results.

Many speculators will be keeping a close eye on crypto miners' earnings. Miners are increasingly coming under pressure, with several firms facing potential solvency issues.

U.S. inflation data for October drops on Thursday

CPI figures for October are scheduled for release on Thursday; keep an eye on the data to see if the Fed's rate hikes are beginning to taper prices.

The Fed has continued its hawkish stance, while allowing that the pace of interest rates may slow. Inflation was hot in September, rising by 0.4% month-on-month and 8.2% year-on-year.

Americans will have cast their votes in the midterm elections by the time U.S. inflation data drops.