SBF’s $16 billion fortune is gone, Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index shows

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of now-bankrupt FTX and a former billionaire, saw his net worth wiped out over the past 24 hours after it fell $861 million, a decline of 100%, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

He's lost over $16 billion this week, a tremendous fall from grace, and is no longer ranked in Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

The FTX founder said on Twitter today that he’s “really sorry, again,” after the exchange and related companies filed for Chapter 11.

"I was shocked to see things unravel the way they did earlier this week," he wrote on Twitter.