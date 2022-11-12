FTX Telegram admin claims exchange hacked, website and mobile app compromised

An admin in FTX's official Telegram channel claimed the embattled crypto exchange may have been hacked for all its funds. A message was sent on Friday that stated "FTX has been hacked. All funds seem to be gone." The message has since removed the latter statement while claiming that "some funds were retrieved."

Additionally, the admin claimed the FTX mobile app and website were compromised and could download malware and Trojan viruses onto peoples' devices.

On Twitter, FTX's official account retweeted that there may be "abnormalities with wallet movements related to the consolidation of FTX balances across exchanges — unclear facts as other movements not clear."

This follows news that more than $400 million was drained from FTX accounts to a single wallet address.

FTX's collapse roiled the crypto world this week, culminating in the firm filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and with the ouster of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

This story is developing.

Update: Specified that the claims came from an admin in FTX's official Telegram channel. Reflected later changes in the Telegram message. Added a retweet from FTX's official Twitter account.