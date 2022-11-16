Temasek, Sequoia, SoftBank take more the $600 million in FTX write-downs: Bloomberg

FTX investors including Temasek, Sequoia Capital and SoftBank are writing off hundreds of millions of dollars they poured in the now-failed exchanged, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar.

Singapore's Temasek International is writing off its up to $300 million FTX investment, while Sequoia Capital wrote down the full value of its $214 million bet on the exchange. SoftBank Group Corp. is expecting a loss of $100 million on its investment.

The news comes days after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection and amid a series of cryptic tweets by former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried that he's trying to raise liquidity and make customers whole.