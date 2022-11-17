Crypto stocks sink lower as cryptocurrencies tread water

Crypto prices were treading water on Thursday while stocks led equity market losses.
Bitcoin gained 0.2% to $16,501 over the past day, while ether shed 0.3% to trade at $1197, according to data via CoinGecko. The leading cryptocurrencies by market cap are now up 5% and 10%, respectively, over the past seven days.
Other cryptocurrencies fared slightly worse, with ADA and MATIC dipping 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Elsewhere, UNI was trading back below $6 as it dropped 3.6%.
Crypto stocks Silvergate, Coinbase sink
Crypto-related stocks continued to trade lower on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were down 1% and 0.84%, respectively.
Crypto bank Silvergate crashed 11% shortly after the opening today, according to Nasdaq data via TradingView. The bank bucked a downward trend yesterday but failed to carry that momentum into today's session.
The stock has traded down intermittently throughout the week as potential exposure to FTX, and a downgraded price target — slashed to $40 from $64 — from Goldman Sachs appears to have an impact.
Block shares were down over 3.6% to $67.33, and Coinbase fell 3.6% to $47.07. Shares in the exchange are down almost $5 this week. MicroStrategy fell 1%, trading around $167.
