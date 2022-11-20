Court sets Jan. 3 deadline for Celsius customers to file claims in bankruptcy case

The deadline for Celsius customers to file a claim in the company’s bankruptcy case is Jan. 3, 2023.

The bankruptcy court handling Celsius’s case set Jan. 3 as the bar date, the last day creditors can file a proof of claim against the failed crypto lender. After that date, creditors who have not filed a claim may not be eligible for distributions from the case.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy protection in July, after a crypto market slide in the spring landed the firm in trouble. At its peak, Celsius managed more than $10 billion in assets and claimed it had more than 1.7 million users.

“Customers should expect to receive a notice regarding the bar date and next steps in the proofs of claim process from our claims agent, Stretto, via email, physical mail for those customers with an address on file, and through a notification in the Celsius app,” Celsius said Sunday on Twitter.

No action is required for customers who agree with Celsius’s scheduling of their claims. The next Celsius hearing is set for Dec. 5, where the firm says it plans to discuss custody and withhold accounts.