Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, November 21

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded lower on Monday, some by double digits.

Bitcoin was trading at around $15,800 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Iris Energy fell 17.99% after the company said that it unplugged a large majority of its miners in response to a default notice on about $107.8 million in loans.

Marathon's shares fell by 17.14%, followed by Bitfarms (-15.38% on Nasdaq) and TeraWulf (-13.36%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Nov. 21: