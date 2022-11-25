Amber Group co-founder Tiantian Kullander dies

Amber Group co-founder Tiantian Kullander has died. He passed away in his sleep on Nov. 23.

Known as TT, Kullander helped found Amber in 2017 and turn it into a major crypto market maker worth about $3 billion at its last fund raise. Like many of the Amber co-founders, he had a background in trading, having worked on the floor at Goldman Sachs and then Morgan Stanley.

''He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity,'' Singapore-based Amber said in a statement.

Kullander also sat on the board of e-sports organization Fnatic and founded KeeperDAO, the statement said.

He is survived by his wife and son, the statement said.