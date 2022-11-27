The week in markets: Dogecoin and Binance's BNB tack on double-digit gains

Bitcoin and ether moved sideways for the most part last week, as some altcoins moved higher.
Bitcoin was changing hands at about $16,559 at 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday, representing a decline of about 0.8% over the past week. Ether was doing somewhat better, down just 0.29% in the same period. ETH was trading at roughly $1,214.
Other cryptocurrencies fared somewhat better over the week, according to data from TradingView. Ripple's XRP was up 5.4%, while Tron's TRX rose 3.4% and SHIB tacked on almost 5%.
Dogecoin and Binance's BNB were the big winners, soaring 15% and 23% respectively.
Crypto prices swelled ahead of the Fed's meeting minutes from Nov. 1 and 2 on Wednesday, dipping after the release — which suggested the pace of rate increases is set to slow — before later gaining again.
Crypto stocks
It was a shorter week than usual on Wall Street because of the Thanksgiving holiday and an abbreviated day of trading on Black Friday. Crypto-related stocks had mixed fortunes throughout the week.
Coinbase fell almost 10% over the week to trade at about $44.28, according to Nasdaq data via TradingView. Shares in the crypto exchange hit an all-time low, below $42, on Monday.
Crypto bank Silvergate was up about 0.66% in the same period, trading around $29.14 at the close on Friday.
Jack Dorsey's Block was down more than 8% to $63.38. Elsewhere, Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy rose over 3% during the week, to $183.
The Nasdaq dipped 0.3%, while the S&P 500 traded higher, gaining 1.51%.
