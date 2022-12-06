RTFKT, a digital fashion and collectibles firm owned by Nike, unveiled what it said is the "1st native web3 sneaker."
Dubbed "Cryptokicks iRL," the shoes have advanced features such as auto-lacing, enhanced lighting, haptic feedback, gesture control, walk detection and app connectivity. The sneakers will support NFC-NFT linking and NFC-NFT authentication with a special chip.
In a Monday tweet, RTTFKT hinted that the sneakers might have a move-to-earn system, perhaps comparable to the Solana-based game Stepn that rewards users for walking or running. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for more information from The Block.
Public mints for the shoes start on December 14, and the drop is only available to users in the U.S. in a move that irritated some based elsewhere who expressed their displeasure on Twitter. The company said the geographic limitation was "due to advanced tech and product regulation."
RTFKT raised $8 million in seed funding led by the crypto investment firm a16z in May of last year. Nike acquired the company in December of 2021.
