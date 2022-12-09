DeFi Kingdoms' Serendale realm goes live on Klaytn

DeFi Kingdoms’ revamped Serendale realm is officially live on metaverse blockchain Klaytn.

The play-to-earn game, known for its nostalgia-evoking 16-bit classic RPG game graphics, was previously based on Harmony but announced plans to move to Klaytn in August.

A new utility token, JADE, will be minted through a native DEX and used for all game-related features in Serendale.

The relaunch of Serendale marks a major milestone for the game. Launched in 2021, it's the third chain the game has called home. But while Serendale has now moved house, the Crystalvale realm will remain on DFK Chain, an Avalanche subnet.

Since it went live yesterday, the Klaytn-based part of the game has been accessed by over 4,200 unique wallets, according to DappRadar.

By contrast, activity on Harmony-Serendale has wound down over the last few months.

Earlier in the year, Harmony experienced a major hack on its Horizon Bridge in which criminals made off with nearly $100 million in ETH. In addition, the DFK team reported ongoing difficulties working with Harmony.

Klaytn hopes the partnership with DeFi Kingdoms will help it reinforce its global presence and liquidity. Created by South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp, the blockchain pivoted to focusing on metaverse and gaming earlier this year.

The terms of the partnership between the two haven't been disclosed, though the DFK team said that Klaytn paid for the collaboration and offered "good incentives."

“DeFi Kingdoms contributes remarkably to the Avalanche blockchain ecosystem by ensuring more than 80% of transactions,” said John Cho, head of growth at Klaytn Foundation. "We expect that our partnership with DeFi Kingdoms will help Klaytn reinforce its global presence and liquidity simultaneously.”