Congressional committee confirms SBF as FTX hearing witness

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is slated to testify in a congressional hearing on the collapse of the company, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services confirmed.

Bankman-Fried’s panel was added to the list of witnesses for a hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the committee said. Before Bankman-Fried testifies, the committee will call upon current FTX CEO John J. Ray III.

Bankman-Fried earlier today confirmed his willingness to testify on the matter of the FTX collapse. He tweeted that he plans to offer insights on his personal and business failings, the solvency of FTX US and possible recourse for U.S. customers.



