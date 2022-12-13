European Parliament terminates crypto-friendly Eva Kaili's term of office

The European Parliament voted to terminate crypto-friendly vice-president Eva Kaili's term of office by a double majority.

625 votes favored Kaili's termination, while only one voted against and two abstained. The action was unanimously approved today after the Conference of Presidents triggered the procedure.

Kaili's termination results from ongoing investigations involving some European Parliament members and staff.

"The Conference of Presidents is shocked and deeply concerned about the recent revelations on corruption and criminal influence in the decision-making processes in the European Parliament," a statement adopted by the Conference of Presidents reads, adding that "everyone involved must be held accountable." Kaili was leading a report on NFTs that was slated to come out in the weeks ahead.