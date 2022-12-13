Bitcoin mining report: Argo Blockchain tumbles 38% after bankruptcy gaffe

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block showed mixed results with about half a dozen trading up and the others down.

Argo Blockchain's shares plunged 38% in the UK and 37% in the U.S. in its first day of trading after the miner accidentally published a document saying that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The firm is actually looking to sell assets as it attempts to avoid filing for bankruptcy protection. On Friday, after the document was published, the London Stock Exchange temporarily suspended trading in the stock.

Bitcoin was trading at around $17,700 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Core Scientific's share price rose by 11%, followed by SAI.TECH at 11%. TeraWulf declined by 13%, followed by Greenidge Generation Holdings at 9.03%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Dec. 13: