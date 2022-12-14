Binance.US rolls out fee-free instant settlement feature 'Pay'

Binance.US introduced a new feature, Pay, that allows users to send, request and receive crypto with instant settlement and zero fees.

The feature was rolled out to users of Binance's U.S.-specific subsidiary's mobile app on Dec. 13. A web version is planned for "the near future," according to an official blog post.

In addition to boasting zero transaction fees, Pay supports push notifications, request management, transaction histories, contact syncing and referrals. It supports nearly 150 cryptocurrencies, including obvious majors such as bitcoin and ether.

Binance.US claims Pay — which already exists on Binance — was its top-requested feature.

Earlier this month, Binance.US eliminated fees on spot ether trading for all customers. Six months prior, it similarly cut spot fees for bitcoin trading.