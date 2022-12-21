Bankman-Fried extradition to U.S. approved: WSJ

Sam Bankman-Fried is headed back to the U.S. to face criminal charges over the collapse of FTX after a judge approved his extradition from the Bahamas, the Wall Street Journal said.

Bankmnan-Fried, who has been jailed since his arrest last week, agreed not to contest his extradition, the WSJ said.

U.S. authorities have charged Bankman-Fried with several crimes, accusing him of committing or conspiring to commit fraud on FTX's customers and lenders, money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and violate campaign finance disclosure laws.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.