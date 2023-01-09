Ripple's XRP leads CoinShares inflows in otherwise down week

Ripple's XRP saw inflows at CoinShares in the first week of the year as investors fled bitcoin and ether.

About $3 million was added in XRP, representing 9% of CoinShares's assets under management, the company said, citing improving clarity on its legal case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitcoin saw outflows of $6.5 million and ether of $3 million. It was the eighth week in a row of ether outflows.

Trading volumes remained low at about $5 billion a day, compared with $9 billion in 2022, CoinShares said.

The SEC sued Ripple, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen in 2020, alleging they sold unregistered securities when they issued $1.3 billion worth of XRP tokens. Ripple denies that XRP is a security.