Ripple's XRP leads CoinShares inflows in otherwise down week

Ripple's XRP saw inflows at CoinShares in the first week of the year as investors fled bitcoin and ether.
About $3 million was added in XRP, representing 9% of CoinShares's assets under management, the company said, citing improving clarity on its legal case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin saw outflows of $6.5 million and ether of $3 million. It was the eighth week in a row of ether outflows.
Trading volumes remained low at about $5 billion a day, compared with $9 billion in 2022, CoinShares said.
The SEC sued Ripple, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen in 2020, alleging they sold unregistered securities when they issued $1.3 billion worth of XRP tokens. Ripple denies that XRP is a security.
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.