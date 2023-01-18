Bitcoin, crypto prices bounce back following DOJ announcement

Bitcoin, ether and other crypto prices recovered as the U.S. Department of Justice announced an enforcement action against a little-known exchange called Bitzlato.

Bitcoin was trading around $21,000 by 12:15 p.m. EST today, up over 3% in the past hour, according to TradingView data.

The leading cryptocurrency by market cap fell by about $1,000 after the DOJ and Treasury said they would announce a joint enforcement action against an international crypto entity today.

Ether showed similar signs of recovery, racing toward $1,600, having fallen to about $1,500 as the DOJ's announcement spooked crypto markets.