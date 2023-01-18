Bitcoin, crypto prices bounce back following DOJ announcement

Bitcoin, ether and other crypto prices recovered as the U.S. Department of Justice announced an enforcement action against a little-known exchange called Bitzlato.
Bitcoin was trading around $21,000 by 12:15 p.m. EST today, up over 3% in the past hour, according to TradingView data.
The leading cryptocurrency by market cap fell by about $1,000 after the DOJ and Treasury said they would announce a joint enforcement action against an international crypto entity today.
Ether showed similar signs of recovery, racing toward $1,600, having fallen to about $1,500 as the DOJ's announcement spooked crypto markets.
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.