Matter Labs fixes security issues in zkSync Layer 2 after OpenZeppelin audits

OpenZeppelin, a provider of smart-contract security solutions, has released the results of its latest security audits on zkSync, a zero-knowledge, proof-based scaling solution developed by Matter Labs. The audits reportedly uncovered a number of issues, most of which have been fixed.

Of the 45 issues found in OpenZeppelin's two previous audits, 40 have been resolved by the Matter Labs team, including two critical and two medium-severity issues, OpenZeppelin said in a statement shared with The Block.

The most recent audit, which concluded in December, focused on zkSync's system called "bootloader" as well as three more Layer 2 system smart contracts with corresponding interfaces and one library.

ZkSync is a ZK-rollup scaling solution that supports compatibility with the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to offer developers the ability to port their apps from Ethereum mainnet to zkSync Layer 2 with low gas fees and high transaction speeds, without compromising on Ethereum's security. The alpha variant of its second version "zkSync 2.0" was released on Oct. 28 as part of a three-step process to bring the Layer 2 network into public use.

In light of the successful partnership, OpenZeppelin and Matter Labs have agreed to continue working together to further enhance the security of zkSync in the long term. The security audits have added an extra layer of reliability in zkSync's network security, the team said.

“As our collaboration with OpenZeppelin continues to provide such great results, we are glad to expand this partnership in order to further make zkSync as secure and reliable as possible for our users and ecosystem projects,” said Anton Astafiev, head of security at Matter Labs.