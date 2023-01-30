`Dream home' near US Capitol linked to Sam Bankman-Fried goes up for sale

A four-bedroom Victorian brownstone in Washington, D.C. linked to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is up for sale for $3.3 million.

The home was bought in April for the same amount by Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit group founded by Bankman-Fried's brother, Gabe, according to news reports.

The 2017 home is located at 420 3rd St. NE and described as “an entertainer’s dream home,” It includes four gas fireplaces, an elevator, a built-in wine fridge and a wet/dry bar. The residence is about a 15-minute walk from the U.S. Capitol.

The crypto exchange FTX collapsed in November and filed for bankruptcy protection, with founder Sam Bankman-Fried facing criminal and civil charges involving wire fraud and campaign finance law violations. Bankman-Fried has said he has less than $100,000 in the bank.

FTX sister trading firm Alameda Research donated more than $12 million to the pandemic prevention nonprofit, according to CNBC.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.