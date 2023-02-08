a16z crypto taps Eddy Lazzarin as new chief tech officer

A16z crypto said Wednesday that it promoted Eddy Lazzarin to chief technology officer to oversee research and security teams at the venture capital fund.

“It takes a truly special intellect to stand out among the technologists in this field, and we’re fortunate to have one of those people on our team,” a16z crypto founder and managing partner Chris Dixon wrote in a blog post.

Lazzarin, who previously served as the firm’s head of engineering, will continue to lead the engineering and data science teams. A16z crypto invests in crypto and web3 startups and has raised more than $7.6 billion, according to its website.