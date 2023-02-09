LocalBitcoins shuts down after a decade in operation

Peer-to-peer bitcoin trading service LocalBitcoins is closing down after a decade in operation.

"Regardless of our efforts to overcome challenges during the ongoing very cold crypto-winter, we have regretfully concluded that LocalBitcoins can no longer provide its Bitcoin trading service," the platform said today in a statement.

The platform offered users the ability to buy and sell bitcoin directly with other users, whether in person or online. Originally it didn't require KYC information, but this was later introduced in light of regulations.

LocalBitcoins has suspended new sign ups today and will suspend trading and using its wallet — except for making withdrawals — on Feb. 16. Customers will have 12 months to withdraw their funds from the platform.